Even though The Wet Bandits only walk away with various, scrapes, bruises and burns, after going through Kevin McCallister’s traps in Home Alone and Home Alone 2: Lost In New York, the real injuries that would be sustained by Harry (Joe Pesci) and Marv (Daniel Stern) would be much worse in real life.

In an attempt to bring some gravity to the injuries that Harry and Marv would endure if they were ever hit in the face with a shovel, large pipe or a brick, one YouTube user decided to add some blood effects to footage from both Home Alone and Home Alone 2. You can see just how much more gruesome that makes Kevin McCallister’s antics below.

Here’s “Home Alone with Blood” from BitMassive (via LaughingSquid):

Even though that’s the second video, it’s the only one from the first Home Alone, and it takes a pretty damn dark turn there at the end.

The rest of the “Home Alone with Blood” clips are from Home Alone 2, and the last one specifically really takes some liberties with the movie. You’ll see what I mean:

So the next time you’re laughing at The Wet Bandits getting their ass kicked by a kid who hasn’t even hit puberty yet, just think about what it would be like to take an iron to your face, a blow torch to your head, or a nail through your foot. If you think it might not be that bad, watch this video where real doctors diagnose the injuries sustained in Home Alone: