Vice Admiral Holdo blessed us for only a short stretch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, but she she left us with a lasting impression — and one of the most stunning sequences in Star Wars history.

Laura Dern‘s violet-haired Last Jedi character managed to steal our hearts in the short time she commanded the Resistance, but we still know very little about her. But Dern recently revealed another intriguing facet of her character: Holdo was Force-sensitive.

Last Jedi wasn’t interested in backstory or origins — what mattered was what the characters did in the here and now. And Holdo’s actions spoke louder than anyone else’s.

We’ve endlessly dissected and gushed over the astonishing Holdo maneuver, but we still know very little about the woman at the center of The Last Jedi‘s most breathtaking moment. She was a childhood friend of Leia Organa’s, a bold commander, and an ultimate self-sacrificing member of the Resistance. But Dern is here to reveal one more aspect about Holdo.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly coinciding with Last Jedi‘s Blu-ray and home video release, Dern revealed that Holdo was Force sensitive. She said:

“In their minds, and in their understanding of the origin story, we know that she was a true rebel in the Resistance, and in our culture we might have called her a hippie. But she was longing for peace, and a revolutionary in that way, and wanted to be trained by and led by Leia, who taught her everything she knew. She wanted to come up in the ranks to support Leia’s mission, but also had this otherworldly side that does involve the Force.”

This isn’t a huge surprise, considering The Last Jedi pushed the idea of the “democratization of the Force,” emphasizing that the Force was everywhere and in everyone throughout the galaxy.

We see it when Luke (Mark Hamill) teaches Rey (Daisy Johnson) that the Force is not simply about fighting, but about tapping into the cycle of life and death and everything in between. We see it with the infamous Broom Boy, who ends the film with the hope that a new generation of Force-sensitive children can save the galaxy.

Director Rian Johnson actively embedded a connection with the Force into Holdo, Dern said.

“There’s something about her that longs to protect it, and holds that with great care,” Dern added. “[H]er primary goal was to protect the light, to protect the Force, and to keep the revolutionaries alive. And I think the film speaks so beautifully to that with this last image of the next generation of the Resistance, you know?”

