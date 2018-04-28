If you’re not hyped enough for Hereditary yet, please enjoy this incredible promo featuring Toni Collette unleashing all her pent-up rage and fury. It’s effective as hell, and darn scary too boot. Can we fast-forward to the release date for this already? Check out the Hereditary promo below.

My excitement for Hereditary is getting out of control at this point. I think The Witch (another A24 joint) was the last horror film that had me this hyped, and that film didn’t disappoint. I don’t think this one will either, as virtually every single early festival review has been overwhelmingly positive. And now here’s a new Hereditary promo, which shifts all its focus to Toni Collette. And rightfully so, since she’s a killer actress and appears to be doing some of her best work here.

Hereditary Promo

I can’t get over how intense this promo is. Give the editor who cut this together a raise, A24. The Hereditary trailers in general have all been effective. Perhaps too effective. As The Sydney Morning Herald reports, an Australian audience gathered to watch the family film Peter Rabbit had a bit of a meltdown when the Hereditary trailer was accidentally shown.

“It was dreadful. Very quickly you could tell this was not a kid’s film,” an audience member said. “Parents were yelling at the projectionist to stop, covering their kids’ eyes and ears. A few went out to get a staff member but she was overwhelmed and didn’t really know what to do. Some parents fled the cinema with their kids in tow.”

I’ve watched multiple Hereditary trailers now, and this promo, and yet I still don’t really know what the hell this movie is about. That’s a good thing – the less I know, the more effective I’m sure the film will be. Steven Prokopy reviewed Hereditary for /Film at Sundance, and said “Hereditary takes its deep-seated sense of danger and foreboding quite seriously and with a level of maturity that few of today’s horror releases do,” adding:

Hereditary also has enough conspiracy-related plot twists to warrant the comparisons to Rosemary’s Baby, although this family’s descent into despair and madness seems more tied to destiny than being pushed by outside forces. The film’s deliberate pacing, commitment to atmosphere over cheap scares, and stellar cast, led by the remarkable Collette, make this work an early contender for one of the best horror films of the year. There’s an artistry and level of craftsmanship that is too often lacking in movies designed to scare or otherwise creep us out, and the effort is both effective as hell and greatly appreciated. Arter is a filmmaker less interested in spectacle and more intent on a type of world building that places his audience at the center of this fresh hell — both the last place we want to be, as well as exactly where we want to be for this ride.

Hereditary, starring Toni Collette, Gabriel Byrne, Alex Wolff, and Milly Shapiro, opens on June 8, 2018. I really don’t know if I can wait that long, but I’ll do my best.