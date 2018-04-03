Over a month ago, Hasbro announced the launch of their new project, HasLab, a crowdfunding initiative allowing fans to support a new collectible that will only be available in limited quantities to those who fund the product in question. The first product announced from the HasLab initiative was a Return of the Jedi playset of Jabba’s Sail Barge. It looked like an incredible collectible, but the $500 pricetag was pretty steep. As of a little less than two weeks ago, it didn’t seem like the sail barge was going to move forward. But fans have defied expectations and the project is fully funded.

Hasbro’s Jabba’s Sail Barge Playset

At the time of this writing, the project has gotten 7,168 backers. That’s almost nearly half over the required 5,000 fans who needed to fund the project in order for it to get made. That means if you want to get your hands on it, you can go support the project yourself, and you’ll get one of these limited edition playsets that won’t be offered ever again.

You can check out even more photos over here, and read through the specs of Jabba’s Sail Barge playset below: