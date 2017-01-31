

Warner Bros has announced that they will be expanding the popular Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter to include the Forbidden Forest. Learn the details of this new permanent addition to the studio tour and watch a video about the announcement.



Harry Potter Studio Tour Forbidden Forest Expansion Announcement

The Forbidden Forest will be coming to the Harry Potter Studio Tour, opening on March 31st, 2017.vI have sadly never visited the Harry Potter Studio Tour in London. The last time I was at Leavesden it was while they were shooting both installments of Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows. I’ve seen tons of photos and video from the elaborate exhibition and hope to someday visit it. Above is video of the announcement which was made at Harry Potter Celebration 2017.

The Forbidden Forest may be strictly off-limits to Hogwarts students, but for the first time this March, visitors to Warner Bros. Studio Tour London – The Making of Harry Potter are invited to defy Professor Dumbledore’s orders and follow the footsteps of Harry, Ron and Hermione deep into the grounds of the Forbidden Forest. Home to an abundance of creatures, the Forbidden Forest offers shelter and protection to Hippogriffs and Acromantula among many others. It is also well known to beloved half-giant Hagrid in his role as Care of Magical Creatures professor. One of Rubeus Hagrid’s original costumes will be on display, lantern in hand, to welcome visitors through the Hogwarts Gates deep into the forest. Filled with 19 trees each with a diameter of over 12 feet, visitors will walk beneath the giant entwined roots on their journey and will even be able to control the weather using the same techniques created by filmmakers. Amongst the imposing trees, visitors will encounter a full-size model of Buckbeak, which is new to the tour, and have the opportunity to bow to the majestic creature. They will see up close the incredible detail and craftsmanship that went into creating the magnificent Hippogriff. Each feather had to be individually inserted and glued by the Creature Effects team who were busy adding feathers right up until the final moment Buckbeak was needed on set for Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban. As visitors venture deeper into the depths of the forest, they will come face-to-face with Aragog, the Acromantula. Emerging from his dark lair, the enormous spider will appear before visitors along with spiderlings from his family. Created by Nick Dudman, Creature and Make-Up Effects Designer, with help from Production Designer Stuart Craig, Aragog had a leg span of over 18 feet and was even able to crawl out of a hole and deliver dialogue in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

The new expansion has been designed and built by many of the crew members who worked on the film series, including Oscar and BAFTA winning Production Designer Stuart Craig, Construction Manager Paul Hayes, BAFTA winning Creature and Makeup Effects Designer Nick Dudman and BAFTA winning Special Effects Supervisor John Richardson.

Sarah Roots, Senior Vice President, Worldwide Tours commented: “We are so excited to launch the Forbidden Forest expansion of the Studio Tour, especially on the fifth anniversary of our grand opening. It’s great to be working with so many of the original filmmakers who know so much about the wizarding world. There will be an opportunity to take control of the weather and discover the techniques used to create a realistic forest within a film. We can’t wait to let visitors step into this mysterious set and discover all this amazing detail for themselves.”

Stuart Craig, Production Designer on all eight Harry Potter films, added: “Over the course of the eight films, the Forbidden Forest has played a key role and I think it’s an exciting addition to the Studio Tour. The Forbidden Forest is full of mysterious, fascinating and sometimes threatening forces. It represents the great unknown compared to the comfort and safety of Hogwarts and the Gryffindor Common Room which makes it so interesting and important to the development of the story.”

The Forbidden Forest will open on Friday March 31st 2017 and entrance will be included in the normal Studio Tour ticket price.

For more information about the Warner Bros. Studio Tour London, visit wbstudiotour.co.uk