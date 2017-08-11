“I have conversations with (Hannibal executive producer) Martha De Laurentiis. I have conversations with Mads and Hugh. We’re are all excited about the prospect of returning to the story. There’s some hurdles to get through… [But] I just had a great idea for season 4. There’s an interesting next chapter in the relationship between Will Graham and Hannibal Lecter that would be fascinating to unpack. I’ve shared it with the gentlemen and they’re both keen on it.”

Fuller hasn’t spoken about whether Mads Mikkelsen and Hugh Dancy would return to their roles of Hannibal Lecter and Will Graham, respectively, but he seems intent on it in his comments. Mikkelsen and Dancy reprising their roles would be pivotal to the return of Hannibal. Their chemistry and antagonism is what made the show so enthralling to watch — apart from Fuller’s stylistic flairs and the far-too mouthwatering food designs. I’ll admit I never finished watching Hannibal because binge-watching it gave me to much anxiety, but I enjoyed it when I did watch it. As a big Fuller fan, and a fan of Hannibal‘s ambitious narrative, I would tune in for another serving.