Next month will bring Solo: A Star Wars Story to the big screen, and we’ll see how Star Wars fans react when the film gives a beloved character a full origin story without the actor who originally played him. Disney and Lucasfilm seem confident that Han Solo will bring audiences into theaters, and it sounds like they think there’s franchise potential here.

Solo: A Star Wars Story star Alden Ehrenreich, who has the Herculean task of fitting into the shoes previously filled by Harrison Ford, recently sat down for an interview where he seemingly and accidentally revealed that he’s signed on for three total Star Wars movies at Lucasfilm.

Esquire was speaking with Alden Ehrenreich, and when they asked how many movies he’s currently signed up for in the Star Wars galaxy, the actor quickly said, “Three.” But then he realized he may have given up some information that he shouldn’t have, “I don’t know if that’s officially, uh, public. But—yeah.”

While you might think that shows Disney and Lucasfilm are confident in Solo: A Star Wars Story, the contract that Ehrenreich signed is likely in place just in case the studios decide they want to do more with Han Solo. They’re probably waiting to see if Solo ends up being a hit before moving forward with any potential sequel plans.

What Would These Other Star Wars Films Be?

The possibility of more Han Solo movies does make us wonder exactly where this origin story ends. With Rogue One, the first movie under the Star Wars Story banner, we were taken right up to the moments just before Star Wars: A New Hope begins. While it would be interesting if Solo took us right up to a time just before Han Solo finds himself in Mos Eiesley on Tatooine to take a job transporting a certain farm boy, his Jedi friend and their two droids, maybe it will leave the possibility open for more Han Solo adventures to unfold before the smuggler gets caught up in the Rebel Alliance.

One other potential way to bring Han Solo back might be to have movies that take place between the original trilogy and the new trilogy in the Skywalker saga. But then again, that would likely require recasting the roles of Leia and Luke with younger actors, and longtime fans might see that as sacrilege.

We’ll have to see how Solo performs first before we hear anything about sequels though. In the meantime, here are some new character posters featuring Han Solo and his heist crew:

Solo: A Star Wars Story hits theaters on May 25, 2018.