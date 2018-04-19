The first official Halloween poster has arrived, giving us our first look at the modern day Michael Myers in David Gordon Green‘s new reboot/sequel. Feast your eyes on The Shape below.

To heck with Avengers: Infinity War – my most anticipated film of 2018 is David Gordon Green’s Halloween. Green and co-writer Danny McBride are resurrecting Michael Myers for a brand new film that essentially ignores all the sequels and serves as a follow-up to John Carpenter‘s 1978 original. And now we have our first look at the new film’s take on Michael Myers, courtesy of this Halloween poster.

I love this. I love that the mask looks wrinkled and weathered, as if it’s Michael’s actual skin reflecting his increased age. I also love that it looks close enough to the original mask as to not be distracting. Let’s take a quick trip down memory lane to see the Michael Myers masks through the ages, shall we?

Halloween (1978)

The original, and still the best, mask. By now mostly everyone knows the backstory – the budget on Carpenter’s first film was too small to create a new mask, so the props department went out, snagged a William Shatner Star Trek mask, painted it white and made the eye-holes slightly bigger. The rest is horror movie history.

Halloween II (1981)

The Halloween II mask still has that Shatner look – perhaps even more so than the mask from the first film. Also, at some point between Halloween and Halloween II, Michael Myers found a comb and slicked back his mask-hair.

Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers (1988)

Oh, dear. Michael Myers was on the bench for Halloween III, but Halloween 4: The Curse of Michael Myers brought him back in full force. With a new mask. It still has that featureless look, but it can’t hold a candle to the original. Still, this mask is pretty good considering what comes next.

Halloween 5: The Revenge of Michael Myers (1989)

Holy shit! What the hell happened here? Michael, are you okay?

Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers (1995)

At some point, someone working on Halloween: The Curse of Michael Myers said, “What if we gave Michael Myers big, beautiful lips?”

Halloween H20: 20 Years Later (1998)

There were actually four or five different masks made for Halloween H20, and it shows. The masks keep changing throughout the film, and at one point, there’s even a CGI mask, and it looks terrible.

Halloween: Resurrection (2002)

For Halloween: Resurrection, Michael decided to get his eyebrows done.

Halloween (2007)

There’s a lot I don’t like about Rob Zombie’s Halloween (pretty much all of it, actually), but I will say the mask looked pretty good.

Halloween II (2009)

Zombie’s Halloween II completely obliterates the mask, showing us Michael’s real face underneath. This, like most of Zombie’s Halloween choices, is pretty stupid.

Halloween (2018)

While the mask on the Halloween poster looks pretty darn cool, I’d like to see it in action. Hopefully we’ll be getting a trailer very soon. Also, this is a minor quibble, but I have to say I’m a little confused as to why Blumhouse is calling the new film Halloween. I was expecting some sort of subtitle. This is going to completely screw up my Blu-ray shelf organization, Blumhouse!

Halloween opens on October 19, 2018.