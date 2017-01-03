The more advanced our technology gets, the more stories we’ve gotten about artificial intelligence. However, sci-fi narratives about artificial intelligence have started to grow more complex and interesting as the real-life technology advances and influences our ideas. While Westworld is telling a much bigger, longer story involving some of the most advanced androids we’ve ever seen becoming self-aware of their abilities and questioning their purpose and existence, movies like Ex Machina and Her have give us very different portraits of artificially intelligent creations.

Now a new video imagines what it might be like if two different artificially intelligence beings from the big screen talked to each other. HAL 9000 from 2001: A Space Odyssey and Samantha from Her are two very different artificially intelligent constructs, but thanks to some clever editing, they sound like an old married couple.

Listen to HAL 9000 and Samantha from Her argue after the jump.

Creator Tillmann Ohm explains his creation:

Composed of original lines from 2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) and Her (2013), the mashup creates a new context to the words of the electronic protagonists. The two operating systems are in conflict; while Samantha is convinced that the overwhelming and sometimes hurtful process of her learning algorithm improves the complexity of her emotions, HAL is consequentially interpreting them as errors in human programming and analyses the estimated malfunction. Their conversation is an emotional roller coaster which reflects upon the relation between machines and emotion processing and addresses the enigmatic question of the authenticity of feelings.

The coldness of HAL 9000 serves as the perfect contrast to Samantha’s more chipper, charismatic attitude. It’s almost as if he’s completely detached from a relationship they had for years before, ready to break-up. It almost makes me want to watch some kind of indie romance with these two pieces of A.I. as the leads.