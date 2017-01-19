The last update we got on Hellboy 3: Don’t get your hopes up. Director Guillermo del Toro has had trouble finding financing for the film, which is bigger in scope compared to the previous Hellboy movies. Hellboy II: The Golden Army got made because a studio head was a fan of del Toro’s and the first movie performed so well on DVD, a market that died around the time the sequel hit home video. Since the movie’s release in 2008, every once in a while del Toro, Ron Perlman, and Hellboy’s creator, Mike Mignola, will discuss the chances of a third installment.

There are no significant or minor developments regarding the project, but del Toro still absolutely wants to make the film and, if enough fans want him to, he’ll meet with Mignola and Perlman to talk about it again.

Del Toro took to Twitter to take a poll, asking how many fans want to see the loveable demon’s story finished on the big screen:

The HELLBOY III is our chance to vote the right way in 2017! If 100k votes come in 24 hours I promise to have a sit down w Da Perl & Mignola — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

You can vote “yes” or “hell yes.” Most voters are opting for “hell yes,” as they should:

Informal poll (let's see how many votes we get in 24 hours)

Hellboy III — Guillermo del Toro (@RealGDT) January 18, 2017

In six hours, nearly 28,000 votes were cast. By the time you’re reading this, let’s hope there’s well past 100,000 votes, because even if a conversation between the three doesn’t magically produce a Hellboy 3, at least it’s a small way of keeping the sequel — or at least the wonderful idea of the sequel — alive.

Del Toro has never been shy sharing his ideas for the film. He wants to finish the trilogy he started — with Hellboy transforming into the beast of the apocalypse to save humanity:

The idea for it was to have Hellboy finally come to terms with the fact that his destiny, his inevitable destiny, is to become the beast of the Apocalypse, and having him and Liz face the sort of, that part of his nature, and he has to do it, in order to be able to ironically vanquish the foe that he has to face in the 3rd film. He has to become the best of the Apocalypse to be able to defend humanity, but at the same time he becomes a much darker being. It’s a very interesting ending to the series, but I don’t think it will happen.

Even Hellboy and Liz’s (Selma Blair) twins are meant to play a pivotal role in the finale, according to Perlman:

The two twins: one would look like the mum and one would look like the dad. And one of them was going to be completely fucking corrupt, the other one angelic. Which one was which? Only Guillermo would make the fucked-up-looking one be the angel. So then that adds to the saga.

Del Toro took the sequel to every studio, but nobody wanted to make it. It’s considered a “dangerous project” because, despite the fact both movies’ DVD sales were huge, studios don’t want to take their chances with home video. And, again, making the film even riskier is it’s a much bigger movie compared to the other Hellboy movies.