Crank up the hype machine: Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is shaping up to be an even bigger crowdpleaser than the first one, at least if test audiences are to be believed. The James Gunn-directed Marvel sequel has scored a perfect 100 in an early test screening — an extremely rare feat and the highest ever number for a Marvel movie. However, there are a few caveats. More about the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 test screening score below.

The Hollywood Reporter got the scoop on the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 test screening score. The film beat out Marvel’s two previous record-holders, Iron Man 3 and The Avengers, both of which rated in the high 90s. It is the only Marvel Cinematic Universe movie to achieve a perfect 100 in a test screening. All of this bodes very well for Vol. 2, which based on the trailers and promos released so far seems to have recaptured the wisecracking humor, interpersonal chemistry, and colorful, out-there action that made the first film such a hit. It’s funny to recall now that Vol. 1 felt like a daring risk at the time. After the smash success of that movie, Vol. 2 looked like a surefire hit for Marvel — and now we’ve got the test scores to bear that out.

But lest you assume this means Vol. 2 will definitely be the best movie of all time (or whatever), it’s worth mentioning that Marvel’s test screening pool is very particular. While most studios try to assemble a somewhat random group of potential moviegoers, Marvel’s test screening scores comes from “friends and families” showing, which means these viewers might be more predisposed to love Vol. 2 (or any other Marvel movie) than most. We should also note that test screenings, while interesting and useful, are hardly the be-all end-all of a film’s quality. Plenty of strong films have had weak scores, and vice versa. All the score really tells us is that a select group of people connected in some way to Marvel Studios liked this movie. It’s not nothing, but it’s certainly not everything.

Still, if you’re a Guardians fan who’s been worried that Vol. 2 couldn’t possibly live up to the original, this update might put you at ease. Anyway, you won’t have too much longer to see for yourself how the film turned out — it opens in less than three months, on May 5.