Guardians of the Galaxy has helped usher us into an era where we’re talking about whether or not songs featured in the previews for the upcoming sequel will actually be in the final movie. If there’s any doubt at all that the first film’s soundtrack (which went on to become one of the bestselling movie soundtracks of all time) was vital to the success of the first film, then strip away those doubts and repent. Director James Gunn‘s inspired needledrops lent the 2014 original a genuine personality that other comic book movies have tried, and failed, to capture.

So welcome to today’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 music update, where Gunn reveals that not every song featured in the trailers for his sequel will actually be in the final movie.

Gunn spoke about this during one of his many Twitter Q&As, when a fan asked if every song heard in the previews would actually be a part of Peter Quill’s “Awesome Mix Vol. 2.” In short: they’re all in contention for placement in the movie, but they all won’t actually make the cut:

All of them are from my short lists for songs I'd LIKE to fit in the movie. But not all of them are in the movie… https://t.co/NsV4n93rRG — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 12, 2017

The trailers so far have featured a reprise of Blue Suede’s “Hooked on a Feeling” and Sweet’s “Fox on the Run,” while the footage screened at Comic-Con last year prominently featured Fleetwood Mac’s “The Chain” and “Come a Little Bit Closer” by Jay and the Americans. Who knew that classic rock and pop tunes would go together with comic book space opera so well?

And while we’re on the subject of James Gunn teasing details about the film from his Twitter account, another fan asked if the sequel will feature a title sequence as cool as the one seen in the first movie and here’s the response:

No. It’s going to be cooler. https://t.co/9T3pGsNaJM — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 13, 2017

As you may recall, the first Guardians of the Galaxy featured Star-Lord arriving on a desolate planet and exploring the ruins of an ancient alien city…only to put on his Walkman and strut amongst the ruins, kicking alien rat-monsters and dancing to “Come and Get Your Love.” It’s the moment I fell in love with the first movie and a highlight in a movie built upon a massive throne of highlights.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is set to open on May 5, 2017. No matter what songs end op on the final soundtrack, you can probably bet on it selling a whole bunch of copies.