The latest Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 trailer offered our first look at Kurt Russell‘s Ego the Living Planet in real, live, flesh-and-blood form. As we’ve known since Comic-Con last year, Ego is the biological dad that Peter has been searching for. But now that the mystery of Star-Lord’s parentage has been solved, we’re left with still more questions about the guy. Like: why is he here? What does he want with Peter? For that matter, do we know Ego is Peter’s dad? All we have to go on right now is his word, and we don’t know how trustworthy this guy is.

While combing through the new promo, we started to form some ideas about the role Ego could play in the movie, based on the footage we’ve seen so far, the interviews conducted with the cast and crew, and the character’s comic book history. Learn more about him below.

Who Is Ego?

Let’s start with the basics. In the footage we sat at Comic-Con last year, Ego explained to the Guardians that although he isn’t human, he was able to create a human body for himself, complete with a penis — hence how Peter Quill was conceived. The new trailer shows Ego stepping out of an ovoid white ship and introducing himself as Peter’s dad, much to the shock of Peter and the rest of the Guardians. We don’t get to learn much more about him than that.

Ego’s new Kurt Russell-esque look is very different from his comic book counterpart, who usually looks more like the above image. The comic book version of the character isn’t really a supervillain, but he’s not exactly a good guy, either. Mostly he’s just out for himself, and his selfish behavior has a way of causing trouble for other characters in the MCU. (Especially when he goes insane, as Marvel characters so often do.) He’s hyper-intelligent and incredibly powerful, and he’ll do things like devour other planets to restore his own energy. But he’s also capable of being helpful or grateful.

What Does Ego Want?

While we don’t know how the cinematic Ego will differ from the comic book version, it sounds like they share a similar sense of loneliness. Here’s James Gunn on what we can expect from Star-Lord’s dashing dad:

Ego seemed, in many ways, like an even more ridiculous character [than Rocket]. But I asked myself, if a planet was alive, how could that be? And how could it father a child? The answers to those questions took me to a far deeper place that I expected. I don’t want to give away too many answers at this time. But what Nova Prime said about Peter’s father at the end of Vol. 1 is certainly true – he is something ancient and unknown. And, as we will discover, being a cosmic being, alone for eons, is perhaps even more lonely than being the universe’s sole talking raccoon. I can’t wait for you guys to see Kurt Russell bring this character to life onscreen. It has been a rapturous experience creating Ego with him. We have both pushed ourselves as far as we can go in making him real, and grounded, and emotionally centered.

Maybe that explains why he’s so eager to reconnect with his son — he wants to get closer to one of the few beings in the universe that he can actually count as family. Or perhaps he’s got some other ulterior motive up his sleeve. However, Gunn has also hinted that their father-son relationship isn’t without complications: