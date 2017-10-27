James Gunn is fond of adding Easter Eggs to his Guardians of the Galaxy films. In fact, there’s still one Easter Egg from the first Guardians that Gunn claims audiences haven’t picked up on yet. Thankfully, he’s being a bit more helpful regarding Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 Easter Eggs and, in a new Facebook post, he reveals a slew of photos revealing references that were unfortunately cut from the final film.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is the Marvel film that keeps on giving. The surprisingly emotional Marvel sequel is one of the best additions to the MCU, and director James Gunn is still dropping tidbits of info even after the film has long since left theaters and hit Blu-ray. On his frequently informative Facebook page, Gunn upload a whole bunch of photos that reveal several Easter Eggs that were cut from the final film. It’s a series of photos of storefronts, all of which bear the names of Marvel comics artists or writers who played a part in the Guardians of the Galaxy history. Here’s Gunn’s statement:

A Few Easter Eggs Cut from Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2… Oh we worked so hard on the street of St. Charles, Missouri (though actually filmed in Atlanta). In addition to the Simon Williams movie posters I posted online a while back, we also had all of these cool businesses – each named after an Marvel Comics artist or writer important to Guardians lore, or after something in the Marvel Universe itself.

Store names include references to Bill Mantlo, creator of Rocket Raccoon; Andrew Lanning, co-creator of the 2008 Guardians of the Galaxy comic; Dan Abnett, another co-creator; artist Keith Giffen; Jim Starlin, described by Gunn as the “Cosmic King of Marvel”; and writer Steve Englehart. Check out a gallery of the images below.

Gunn also included a close-up image of Gregg Henry, who plays the grandfather of Chris Pratt’s Peter Quill, saying “And of course you can still see Grandpa Quill played by my pal Gregg Henry in the movie – but here’s an up close and personal look.”

This also reminds one of another lost moment from Vol. 2: Nathan Fillion‘s “cameo” appearance in the film in the form of several movie posters.

These Easter Eggs are neat, and they’re a nice tribute to the comic artists and writers who helped create the Guardians of the Galaxy lore, but you can likely understand why they didn’t make it into the final film as they’re not exactly 100% essential to the film’s narrative. Thankfully, Gunn cares enough to lets fans see them anyway.