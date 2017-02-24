Marvel Studios provided confirmation that the Guardians of the Galaxy and the Avengers would meet on the big screen in Avengers: Infinity War when they released a video after the first day of shooting had commenced. We still have over a year to wait before that epic, live-action team-up takes place, but both of those heroic groups will actually meet much sooner…in cartoon form.

Find out more about Guardians of the Galaxy and Avengers crossover after the jump.

In a new press release, Disney XD announced that the second season premiere of Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy animated series will have the ragtag team of space criminals working with The Avengers for a special one-hour block of two back-to-back episodes next month.

Here’s a first look at the meeting of the Avengers and Guardians of the Galaxy from Disney XD:

The animated series has some serial elements, but it’s mostly episodic in that you could play each of the episodes out of order, and it wouldn’t really mess up the season’s narrative. You could easily watch the second season premiere and not be lost at all while watching. It’s a show that’s clearly geared more towards kids, but it does have some jokes and references that will go over their heads, such as the episode titles, which frequently reference classic rock songs one might find on an Awesome Mix of some kind.

Leading up to the second season premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy, there will be six animated shorts following the Guardians as they get stuck on Earth after stocking up on one too many Earth souvenirs. You can get a sneak preview of those animated shorts with this clip of the first one from USA Today:

So we find out that Drax the Destroyer loves corn dogs, Gamora is all about working out, and Rocket Raccoon needs a bunch of duct tape (even though he seems to not have any in the feature film version of Guardians of the Galaxy). The shorts will start arriving daily on Disney XD’s YouTube, VOD and the Disney XD app on February 27 and run through March 4.

After that, the second season premiere of Guardians of the Galaxy will debut on March 11 at 9pm ET/PT. The first episode in the one-hour block is called “Stayin’ Alive” and it follows the Guardians as they try to dispose of Thanos’ asteroid, which has been taken to a facility that belongs to the Avengers. Then in the second episode, “Evolution Rock”, the Guardians and the Avengers must work together to find out what secrets are inside of the asteroid.