Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 is coming to Digital HD on August 8th and will follow on Blu-ray and DVD on August 22nd. The home video release of the Marvel Studios sequel will be chock full of special features for fans to dig into, and some of those supplementary materials are making their way online in an effort to convince you to add it to your library.

This week, you can watch part of the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 gag reel, showing how hard of a time Sylvester Stallone has saying the word “Ravager” and how elegant Chris Pratt and Kurt Russell look flying on wires for the climactic battle. In addition, some footage of the recording sessions that Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel had to voice Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot has surfaced online, and it’s pretty entertaining to watch.

Keep in mind that this is only part of the Guardians of the Galaxy 2 gag reel that will be available on the home video release. Entertainment Weekly received just enough of the video to give you a chuckle. The end is one of the more intriguing parts as a sweeping camera almost collides with Kurt Russell’s face. James Gunn talked to EW about what happened there, and here’s what he had to say:

“The amazing thing about that moment is that Kurt did not budge. You look at him, and he’s such a pro, that he’s just standing there. Oh my god, it went way too close. We were just an inch away from him getting his face broken open and that would have been the end of Kurt Russell on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2. We would have had to reshoot everything with Pauly Shore.”

It’s weird that Pauly Shore was their back-up choice for Ego the Living Planet, but maybe the Bio-Dome star has a great performance inside of him, and all he needs is the opportunity to make it happen.

The above video comes from IGN, and it’s a piece of a featurette that takes a look at how Bradley Cooper and Vin Diesel recorded their dialogue to play the visual effects created characters of Rocket Raccoon and Baby Groot.

For Bradley Cooper’s part, the voice sounds so different from his own that you forget that he’s even the actor behind it. Cooper does such a good job with the voice of Rocket that it’s actually strange to see him saying the lines and hearing Rocket’s voice coming out of his mouth.

As for Vin Diesel, it’s great to see him delivering various versions of “I am Groot” and seeing the different looks on his face as he says them. At one point, it looks like Diesel was trying to say the lines in a higher pitched voice, but James Gunn told him that he could just say them at this normal pitch or at the regular Groot voice level, and they would manipulate it in post-production. Honestly, I could watch Diesel do all those different versions of the same line for quite some time and never get bored.

If that’s not enough to convince you to pick up Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 on home video, maybe this will do the trick:

