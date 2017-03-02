There has been a lot of buzz about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 ever since the most recent trailer arrived this week. Even before the trailer came out, there was one particular snippet teasing its impending release that didn’t even appear in the new assembly of footage from the sequel. In fact, director James Gunn has already confirmed that this is a deleted scene which had already been cut from the movie.

Marvel Studios released a teaser clip that featured Drax the Destroyer (Dave Bautista) grossing out the rest of the Guardians of the Galaxy with his disgusting eating habits. In case you missed it, here it is:

As amusing as the scene was, one fan went out of their way to tell James Gunn how grossed out they were by Drax’s loud eating. Not only did Gunn agree, but that’s when he clarified that the scene wasn’t going to be in the movie:

I’m with you on finding the chewing/slurping gross! I found it funny but had hesitations about it. (It’s not in the movie for the record). https://t.co/DsuNmlGIbP — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2017

Another fan followed up to ask if it was something that was created just to tease the movie, and Gunn explained how it was put together:

@CMichisan It was cobbled together from existing footage. — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) March 1, 2017

That explains why there are finished visual effects in a scene that they’ve already determined isn’t even in the movie. Those shots of Rocket and Groot may also be from the same scene around a campfire, just not from the eating gag. The same can be said for the reaction shots of the other characters. Even though it’s a funny bit, it seems a little too goofy. Clearly Gunn thought it didn’t fit in with the rest of the movie, so maybe we’ll see the full scene on the eventual home video release.

There seems to be a growing trend in using footage from blockbuster movies in the marketing campaign even though filmmakers have already decided those shots aren’t in the movie. We saw it happen with Rogue One last year, as well as Suicide Squad before that. Thankfully, James Gunn is being open about these cut scenes, but some fans may not appreciate being sold a movie when some of those scenes don’t make the cut. There are plenty of instances when alternate takes don’t make it into a movie, but more and more, it seems like complex shots and sequences are being shot and utilized just for marketing, and that’s a little too dishonest for my tastes.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 lands in theaters May 5.