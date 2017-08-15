People sure did love Baby Groot (Vin Diesel), and for good reasons. Just look at him. There’s something immediately endearing about him. Even his childlike eyes go a long way to make him adorable. Adolescent Groot, not Teen Groot, is a little less adorable and more irritable. In a fun post-credits sequence, Peter Quill/Star-Lord (Chris Pratt) gave him a talking to about his messy room, but in a longer version of the scene, he also tries desperately to convince Adolescent Groot of his coolness.

Below, watch the extended Guardians of the Galaxy 2 credits scene.

Two of James Gunn‘s post-credits scenes feature more time with the characters just being themselves. With characters as as watchable as the Guardians, they don’t need to do a whole lot to be fun. What was great about Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 was it allowed them as much breathing room as possible to interact, grow, and joke around. It was basically a $200 million hangout movie with a few big action scenes. The best scenes in both movies typically show them in-between the action, which usually isn’t the case with a lot of big popcorn movies. Instead of rushing to the next explosion, Gunn places emphasis on entertaining character moments and gags, like the extended post-credits scene above.

According to Diesel, little tweaking in post-production was necessary for Baby Groot and Adolescent Groot’s voice. It’s pretty much all Diesel. He has such a distinct voice that really is perfectly suited for voice work. After playing a tree with a heart of gold in two movies, it’s impressive how much personality he’s manage to infuse in his deliveries of “I am Groot.” You can see what it was like to record with Diesel in a video from behind the scenes over here.

With Avengers; Infinity War coming out next year, we’ll see Groot grow out of his adolescent years. In the unreleased Comic-Con trailer, he’s a little older and bigger. While he was often referred to as a teen in the post-credits scene, Gunn made clear he’s no teenage around the release of the film. “Another minor misconception is that people think that’s Teen Groot at the end of the movie, and I understand why,” he explained. “It’s actually Adolescent Groot. I would call him ‘Tween Groot.’ Or, we call him ‘Adolescent Groot.’ He’s not quite a teenager yet.”

You can see Adolescent Groot in HD when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 comes out on 4K Ultra HD, Blu-ray and DVD next week on August 22. I’m assuming Gunn, cinematographer Henry Braham, and the whole team’s visual feast will look splendid in high-definition. At times, the sequel felt like its characters had stepped into The Yellow Submarine for a few moments.