‘The Goonies’ LEGO Dimensions Set Revealed

Today, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has revealed three new LEGO Dimensions expansion packs. But most importantly we get our first look at The Goonies Level Pack — that’s right, Goonies LEGO minifigs! Hit the jump to see and learn more about The Goonies LEGO Dimensions set, alongside info on the two other packs, the Harry Potter Fun Pack and LEGO City Fun Pack.



Each new LEGO Dimensions pack adds new characters, themed vehicles and Adventure Worlds, continuing to build out the physical and virtual LEGO Dimensions universe with even more content.

As for The Goonies level pack, it includes a complete level of Goonies gameplay where “players can help Sloth and Chunk escape the Fratelli hideout and join the rest of the Goonies on their search for One Eyed Willy’s treasure.”

“Players can use Sloth’s Super Strength to smash through walls or play as Chunk and use his infamous Truffle Shuffle. The rebuildable One-Eyed Willy’s Pirate Ship will sail on water and can also be built into the Fanged Fortune and the Inferno Cannon; while the rebuildable Skeleton Organ has Sonar Smash abilities and can also be built into the Skeleton Jukebox and Skele-Turkey for added game play capabilities. Sloth provides access to a new The Goonies Battle Arena, and also the Adventure World where players can explore Mikey’s House, Inferno Cove and the Goon Docks. Once the level is complete, players will be able to replay through the game and other levels as any of the seven other Goonies characters to solve additional puzzles and access more collectibles in their journey through the LEGO multiverse.”

I know most of you aren’t playing LEGO Dimensions. I have the game in my house and have only played it once. So for most people, the exciting part of this release is getting a Sloth Goonies LEGO minifig. Now imagine if LEGO actually released a Goonies LEGO playset? I’d love to see something with working booty traps or even a recreation of One-Eyed Willie’s ship.

WB has also released the latest trailer in the “Meet That Hero” series debuts today, and features Sonic the Hedgehog introducing Michael Knight (Knight Rider), who will make his way to LEGO Dimensions on February 10th 2017.

