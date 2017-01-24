golden exits trailer

Alex Ross Perry remains a filmmaker to watch, even if he is threatening to make a live-action Winnie the Pooh movie inspired by A.I.: Artificial Intelligence. But before we get to that, we have the first trailer for his fifth feature film as a director. There’s not too much in the Golden Exits teaser Perry posted on his own personal YouTube page, but some of you may consider two minutes of Emily Browning singing “New York Groove” to be of interest.

There may not too much to see here, but creating a teaser trailer that consists solely of your leading lady softly singing a song most famously performed by KISS is the exact kind of trolling I’d expect from the guy who made 2014’s excellent Listen Up Philip.

The actual plot of the film involves Nick (Adam Horovitz of The Beastie Boys) having having his life turned upside down by the arrival of a new woman in his life (Browning). That’s the plot of just about every movie playing at the Sundance Film Festival right now, but I like Perry, so I’ll allow it. The supporting cast includes Mary-Louise Parker, Lily Rabe, Jason Schwartzman, Chloe Sevigny, and Analeigh Tipton.

Golden Exits held its world premiere at Sundance yesterday and it doesn’t have a distributor yet. However, I’d put a couple of bucks on it getting picked up by someone soon and replicating the low-key success of Listen Up Phillip, which also debuted at Sundance a few years ago.

Here’s the description of the film from Sundance: