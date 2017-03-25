Netflix will bring subscribers Godzilla: Monster Planet sometime later this year, which will first open in Japan this November. The animated movie is the 30th Toho-produced Godzilla picture. Kobun Shizuno (Detective Conan) and Hiroyuki Seshita (Ajin) co-directed the picture, which is set 20,000 years in the future when Godzilla and monsters rule the Earth.

Below, learn more about the Godzilla animated movie.

Godzilla: Monster Planet is the first official animated addition to the franchise. The story begins just before the turn of the 20th Century, when humanity realizes they’re not alone. Godzilla and Kaiju rise from the shadows and fight, forcing humans to seek refuge in the stars. After Godzilla takes out a few monsters and become Earth’s king, Haruo, whose parents were killed by the BLANK breather, returns to Earth hoping to get some revenge.

Here’s the full translation of the plot synopsis, which is a little rough in parts but gives a clear overview of the story:

The last summer of the 20th century. On that day, the human race realized that they were not the only ruler of the planet earth. The emergence of gigantic monsters “kaiju” and the ultimate existence that even can destroy the kaijus, Godzilla. After half-century of the war against the kaijus, the human race repeatedly defeated and decided to escape from the earth. Then finally in the year 2048, only people who were chosen by the artificial intelligence under the control of the central government went on board the interstellar immigrant ship Aratrum and left for the “Cetus: Planet Tau e” which was 11.9 light years away from the earth. But the environmental condition difference between the earth and Tau e, which took 20 years to reach, was far exceeded the predicted value, and there was no way to survive for the human race. A young man named Haruo is on board of the immigrant ship. His parents were killed by Godzilla right front of him when he was 4, since then, he has been thinking about only going back to the earth and killing Godzilla for 20 years. Since there is no hope for immigration to other planets, the “Return to the Earth” group including Haruo becomes the mainstream in the ship as its living condition is getting worse, then they decide to try the long distance hyperspace navigation. However, 20,000 years have already passed when they finally arrive the earth, and it becomes a totally unknown world dominated by an ecosystem topped by Godzilla. Can the human race take the earth back, and the fate of Haruo will be…?

Some concept art showing the film’s future tech and spacecrafts have hit the Internet as well:

This Godzilla movie, which Netflix has the worldwide rights to, has undeniable potential. Godzilla causing some destruction in animation and free of any live-action limitations could make for some epic destruction if done well. When the project was announced last August, Shizuno said they were “aiming to make a big-scale animation entertainment.”

As for the live-action Godzilla, he’s currently in good hands with director Mike Dougherty. The filmmaker behind Krampus and Trick ‘r Treat is directing Millie Bobby Brown, Kyle Chandler, Vera Farmiga, and Ken Watanabe in Godzilla: Kong of Monsters, the sequel to Gareth Edwards‘ 2014 film. While Godzilla: Monster Planet‘s release date is not yet known, Dougherty’s Godzilla pic comes out on March 22, 2019.