When filmmaker Steven Soderbergh (Ocean’s Eleven, Logan Lucky) gets involved in a project, I pay attention. When that project happens to be a western, a genre I’ve always loved…well, I’m hooked already.

Such is the case with Godless, a Netflix limited series Soderbergh is producing for writer/director Scott Frank (The Lookout). The streaming service has just unveiled a full-length trailer for the new show, and since it follows a group of women running a New Mexico town and taking a stand against a group of male outlaws, it seems like exactly the kind of story we need right now. Take a look for yourselves and see what I mean below.



Godless trailer

I. Am. Here. For. This.

I haven’t seen Unbroken, ’71, or Starred Up yet – the three films led by the young Jack O’Connell – but even though I’m largely unfamiliar with his work, the story, style, and attitude on display in this trailer gives me all the confirmation I need that this is worth a watch.

In a world in which more sickening revelations are coming out against Hollywood stalwarts like producer Harvey Weinstein and director James Toback practically every few hours, it’s great to see a story in which women take center stage and stand up against men who ride in thinking they can do whatever they want. Westerns are historically a genre in which female characters are often relegated to the sidelines, so this looks like a nice change of pace – and a hell of an entertaining piece of television storytelling.

Frank and Soderbergh previously collaborated when Frank wrote Soderbergh’s 1998 Elmore Leonard adaptation Out of Sight. Frank, who also directed A Walk Among the Tombstones and wrote films like Logan, Get Shorty, and Minority Report, had been trying to get Godless made as a feature for years when Netflix came calling and said he could flesh it out as a limited series.

Godless stars O’Connell, Michelle Dockery (Downton Abbey, Non-Stop), Thomas Brodie-Sangster (Game of Thrones), Merritt Wever (The Walking Dead), and Jeff Daniels (Dumb & Dumber, The Newsroom), and the show’s first, and perhaps only, season debuts on Netflix on November 22, 2017.