GLOW is coming back, so you better get ready to dance like a maniac. The uber-popular Netflix wrestling comedy has announced its sophomore season premiere date in a glamorous and glitzy GLOW season 2 teaser.

GLOW Season 2 Teaser

Whatta feeling it is to have GLOW soon back in our lives! And there’s no better way to reintroduce us to the world of spandex and faux-wrestling than a music video of the gorgeous girls dancing to “Maniac,” the Oscar-nominated centerpiece song from the 1980s film Flashdance.

While the girls don’t necessarily imitate Jennifer Beals’ iconic workout in a Pittsburgh warehouse, the song is perfect for the rambunctious ladies of the comedy series. GLOW is set in the ’80s, based on the true story of a weird, short-lived TV show of the same name, in which 12 aspiring actresses take on the roles of women wrestlers under the guidance of washed-up director Sam Sylvia (Marc Maron).

But the teaser does more than remind us of how great GLOW is. It announces the season 2 premiere date: June 29. Who knows where season 2 will take us? But wherever it does go, it’s always fun to follow the hugely charismatic ensemble cast led by Alison Brie and Betty Gilpin.

GLOW season 2 premieres on June 29, 2018 on Netflix.