There was plenty of controversy stirring around Paramount Pictures’ adaptation of the anime Ghost in the Shell. Most of it was because of the continued whitewashing of source material, but aside from that large complaint, the movie really just wasn’t all that remarkable. Even if the lead weren’t played by white Hollywood actress Scarlett Johansson, it would still have been quite the disappointing adaptation of a beloved piece of anime.

That means it’s time for Screen Junkies to do their worst by delivering the Honest Trailer for Ghost in the Shell, pointing out all the places it went wrong, and somehow only clocking in around four minutes.

Watch the Ghost in the Shell Honest Trailer below.

Because so many other sci-fi movies released over the years have taken cues and inspiration from the original Ghost in the Shell, when the time finally came to Hollywood to take a crack at adapting it, the premise felt stale and derivative. It’s the same (but not the only) reason that The Giver wasn’t well-received at the box office despite the older source material of the sci-fi adaptation influencing countless other movies that came before it.

Perhaps the most astute observation of the Ghost in the Shell movie is how the character of Major feels like an amalgamation of several characters that Scarlett Johansson has played before. That and the fact that she apparently can’t escaped being tasered by dudes over and over again despite being a super robot cop.

It’s probably for the best that we forget about this movie, but not the lessons we learned from it. As for Hollywood, don’t expect them to learn anything from this mess.