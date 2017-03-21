At the very least, perhaps we can expect the upcoming Ghost in the Shell to be mostly pleasing to the eyes and ears. Director Rupert Sanders has exhibited a sharp eye in his commercial work and even his underwhelming directorial debut, Snow White and the Huntsman, looked great. Accompanying Sanders’ high-tech futuristic eye candy is a score from none other than Clint Mansell (Moon). Their work hand-in-hand could be quite an experience on the big screen. Whether the movie is as good as some of the talent involved, including the film’s star, Scarlett Johansson, we’ll know next week.

In the meantime, we can watch this new Ghost in the Shell clip, which showcases an action scene from the film.

With a release date only ten days away, we’ve still yet to hear a peep about Sanders’ second feature, which is based on the manga and 1995 anime film. That’s not an especially positive sign. The project, which has been fairly criticized for whitewashing its lead character, stars Johansson as the Major, a human-cyborg leading a police task force in future Tokyo. Eventually, the head of Section 9 begins questioning her past, learning secrets about who she once was. The supporting cast includes Michael Pitt, Pilou Asbaek, Takeshi Kitano, and Juliette Binoche.

Here’s the Ghost in the Shell clip, which will be very familiar to fans of the property:

Does a fairly faithful live-action recreation of an already cool action scene do anything for diehard Ghost in the Shell fans? We’ll find out soon enough, but we know Sanders’ film won’t be without its references to the animated movie. Fan service is to be expected, but as always, let’s hope for more than that.

On top of Sanders’ sense of style and Mansell’s involvement, Ghost in the Shell also has (as much of a problem as her casting is) Scarlett Johansson going for it. She is just one of the most magnetic movie stars working today. The Under the Skin star is a great actress who also happens to sell a lot of tickets at the box-office. Whether people unfamiliar (and familiar) with the source material turn up to see as the Major, we’ll see soon enough.

Here’s the synopsis:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic¹s advancements in cyber technology.

Ghost in the Shell opens in theaters March 31, 2017.