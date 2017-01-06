Last month on the Empire Podcast, director Gareth Edwards teased that he had a brief cameo in one of the final scenes of Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. It has taken fans a couple of weeks to find it, but now the Gareth Edwards Rogue One cameo has been fully revealed. Also, while we’re talking about the filmmaker, Edwards has released a list of his top 10 films of all time. Hit the jump to learn about both.

First up, here is the list of Rogue One director Gareth Edwards‘ top 10 films of all time. This list comes via the Sight and Sound poll from 2012 which has been recirculating its way around the web recently, in alphabetical order:

2001: A Space Odyssey (1968) Stanley Kubrick

(1968) Stanley Kubrick Apocalypse Now (1979) Francis Ford Coppola

(1979) Francis Ford Coppola Baraka (1992) Ron Fricke

(1992) Ron Fricke Graduate, The (1967) Mike Nichols

(1967) Mike Nichols It’s a Wonderful Life (1947) Frank Capra

(1947) Frank Capra Jaws (1975) Steven Spielberg

(1975) Steven Spielberg Reservoir Dogs (1991) Quentin Tarantino

(1991) Quentin Tarantino Star Wars (1977) George Lucas

(1977) George Lucas Taxi Driver (1976) Martin Scorsese

(1976) Martin Scorsese Terminator, The (1984) James Cameron

These films aren’t too surprising if you’ve watched Edwards’ filmography. His Spielberg influence is probably most noticeable. For Rogue One, the filmmaker told Complex last month that in preparation for the film, one of the first things he does is “grab imagery and put together a document, a PDF, that is just full of thousands of images.” And for Rogue One, a lot of those references understandably came from his favorite movies: “For me, the films that I got a lot of images from were Apocalypse Now, Thin Red Line, Alien, Blade Runner, and a film called Baraka.”

As for the director’s Rogue One cameo, that adventures into spoiler talk so leave now unless you’ve seen the movie.

You have been warned.

Last month, Gareth Edwards revealed he had a cameo in the final scene of Rogue One. But it has taken fans a couple of weeks to nail it down. Leonardo Valdivia has figured out the exact character played by Gareth Edwards in the final Darth Vader sequence of the movie.

Gareth Edwards plays the rebel soldier who disengages the Tantive IV from Admiral Raddus’ ship. The filmmaker gave himself a very important minor role, saving Princess Leia, C-3PO and R2-D2, and the Death Star plans.

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story has a lot more easter eggs and cameos. For instance, Star Wars Episode 8 director Rian Johnson has a brief appearance in the film. If you missed that or any of the other references, head on over to our Rogue One Easter Eggs rundown.