If you haven’t watched the latest trailer for Game of Thrones season 7 yet, put a pin in whatever you’re doing and check it out – but, fair warning, there’s a chance you might unconsciously pump your fist in celebration, so make sure you’re in a place where you won’t injure anyone in the process. I’m comfortable declaring this as the best trailer in the show’s history so far, and a trailer with this much going on deserves a closer look. Let’s dive in and go frame-by-frame through this glorious piece of work. The battle for Westeros has begun.



The previous trailer began with Cersei Lannister (Lena Heady) talking about how she’s facing enemies in all directions, and this one opens with Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) advising a stoic Sansa Stark (Sophie Turner) to take a different tack with her strategy: “Don’t fight in the North or the South. Fight every battle, everywhere, always…in your mind.” Composer Ramin Djawadi’s bone-chillingly gorgeous “Light of the Seven” piano track plays underneath his voiceover, and considering the last time we heard that track was in the lead up to Cersei blowing up the Sept of Baelor, it’s safe to say a similar explosion is on the way here – in a thematic sense, if not a literal one. Let’s just hope it’s not an internal one between Sansa and Jon…Littlefinger’s always scheming, and he’s aiming to sow some serious discord between the two.

In the North, something stops Jon Snow (Kit Harington) and a couple of his men dead in their tracks. Jon has a grave look on his face, and considering that he’s wearing the same comfy-looking pelt that he’s rocking when he slices a dude later in this trailer, I’m guessing they’re looking at a line of wights – the reanimated corpses of formerly living beings who are now under the Night King’s control.

We get a couple of quick shots of Arya Stark (Maisie Williams) on horseback (with her sword Needle prominently displayed at her side), Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau) clad in his shiny Queensguard armor, and Littlefinger in his natural habitat: lurking in the shadows.

Daenerys Targaryen (Emilia Clarke) finally makes it back to Westeros, landing at her ancestral home of Dragonstone, where she promptly pulls down a banner with her family crest on it. Of course, she brought a few friends on the trip with her:

When someone as smart as Tyrion Lannister (Peter Dinklage), fan-favorite character and Hand of the Queen, looks this worried, I’m also worried. Might he be looking at an encroaching Lannister army, sent by Cersei from King’s Landing to battle Dany’s army?

We get a look at Theon Greyjoy (Alfie Allen), who’s thankfully slowly come out of his “Reek” days and united with his sister, Yara (Gemma Whelan). That light from behind him and a small floating spark in the bottom left of the frame is a dead giveaway of a fire, so this shot may take place on one of the boats that we’ve seen set ablaze in previous trailers.