With Game of Thrones being one of the most popular shows on television, it should come as no surprise that it’s finally being exploited to help sell fast food.

Over the weekend, the Kentucky Fried Chicken fast food chain known just as KFC released a new commercial promoting a special meal deal available in the United Kingdom and Ireland, and they’ve used actor Kristian Nairn, better known as Hodor on Game of Thrones, to help sell it. In fact, they’ve used a key moment for the character from the most recent season of the HBO fantasy series as the inspiration. It’s a bit clever, but it will also remind you of just how sad the scene that inspired it is.

If you haven’t seen the sixth season of Game of Thrones, you likely won’t understand what’s on display here. It doesn’t necessarily spoil anything, but it might be best to wait to save this commercial until after you’ve watched that season. Otherwise, check out the Game of Thrones KFC commercial below.

Here’s the Game of Thrones KFC commercial with Hodor straight from the chain’s UK and Ireland YouTube channel:

This isn’t anywhere near as tragic as how Hodor got the name that he keeps repeating throughout the series, which involved a bit of time travel trickery, but it would certainly make me feel a little sad whenever I ordered that chicken and rice meal instead of chicken and fries.

Game of Thrones is on track to return in just under two weeks. Watch the most recent trailer for the show’s seventh season right here, and check out our breakdown to see what kind of details you might have missed.