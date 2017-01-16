We’re still waiting to find out when Rick and Morty will return to Adult Swim for their third season, though we do have a small idea of what to expect thanks to an unfinished sneak preview from a little while back. For those who are still desperately waiting to get schwifty again with the universe’s most insane grandfather and grandson duo, we have something to hold you over.

This past weekend, Gallery 1988 opened a special Rick and Morty artwork exhibition, and all of the artwork is now online for you to check out yourself. There are even some pieces that are still available for purchase.

Here’s some of our favorite pieces from the Gallery 1988 Rick and Morty show:

Apparently Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland were present at the gallery opening, and Gallery 1988 said that it was their “busiest and most insane night” in the 14 years they’ve been open. If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you can check out the gallery in person through January 28th.

As for seeing the artwork online, you can find even more pieces spread across four pages over at the Gallery 1988 website. The only downside is that most of the prints that were available for purchase are already sold out. There are still some prints available, as well as some expensive originals, but most of the good stuff is gone.

Personally, I’m a little disappointed that there wasn’t a movie poster style print for Alien…Invasion Tomato Monster Mexican Armada Brothers…Who Are Just Regular Brothers Running…in a Van from an…Asteroid and All Sorts of Things: The Movie. I would have bought that in a heartbeat.