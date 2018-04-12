Every year, Gallery 1988 takes an opportunity to look back 30 years by featuring pop culture artwork inspired by the movies that came out three decades previously. This year it just so happens that the flashback is the same year of their namesake: 1988.

The entire gallery of pieces from the Gallery 1988 30 Years Later art show is available, and it features artwork from movies such as Beetlejuice, Who Framed Roger Rabbit, Child’s Play, Die Hard, The Land Before Time, Twins, Bloodsport, Big, Coming to America, The Naked Gun and more.

Gallery 1988 30 Years Later Art Gallery

As you can see, there’s far more representation for Who Framed Roger Rabbit and Beetlejuice, two of the most popular movies of the year. But there’s plenty of love for some of the other hits of the year as well. Personally, I wish that the Best Picture winning Rain Man was featured in this collection, but maybe that’s just me.

Featured artists for this show include Xander Lee, Shian Ng, Simon Delart, Nicholas Moegly, Matthew Lineham, Josh Eckert, John Barry Ballaran, Jason Yang, James Loram, Hans Woody, Fiona McCall, Erin Hunting, Danny Haas, Daniel Clark, Dan Nash, Chris McGuire, Catherine Moor, Bruce White and many more.

This is just a sample of our favorite pieces from the new art show. You can check out a bunch more pieces available, including some sculptures and originals, over at the Gallery 1988 shop. Some of the prints are already sold out, but there are plenty of others with larger edition sizes for you to pick up.