Flex your joystick finger. Not only is classic arcade video game Galaga getting adapted into an animated series, it will be made into a fully immersive interactive experience. So you don’t have to wait until Ready Player One comes out to experience the magic of Galaga rendered in the modern age.

Honestly, there’s not much to the Bandai Namco Entertainment video game Galaga. You operate a star fighter that shoots down housefly-like aliens in outer space that randomly fly in different formations. Sometimes, the aliens are different colors.

Plenty of movies have been made out of a thinner storyline. But Nutty Entertainment and Meow Wolf, the studios behind the upcoming animated series that was first announced at San Diego Comic-Con, have wisely chosen to bring the Galaga animated series back to its video game roots.

Tentatively titled Galaga Chronicles | Revolution Age, the series will be an anime-inspired fully immersive interactive experience in which viewers can play along to the series. According to Deadline, Galaga Chronicles “will bridge the animated content from the series with physical exhibitions, merchandise, and live media,” to be aired amid a new, annual gaming competition series “Score Wars” launched with Galaga World Championship in Santa Fe, New Mexico on March 29, 2018.

Meow Wolf previously won accolades for an interactive installation called the House of Eternal Return, a 20,000 square foot exhibit space built by 135 artists that took participants through secret passageways and rooms to solve a non-linear, supernatural mystery.

Meow Wolf CEO Vince Kadlubek said of the partnership to launch Galaga Chronicles with Nutty Entertainment:

“Meow Wolf’s work with The Nuttery to evolve classic ’80s arcade magic into 21st-century vision and experience is huge news for gamers old and new. There’s been a lot of exciting productions in this area in recent years, but Galaga Chronicles will set a new standard.”

’80s kids who grew up playing the Galaga video game must be thrilled, as the animated series comes at a perfect time for ’80s nostalgia: off the heels of the second season of Stranger Things and right before the similarly Galaga-influenced Ready Player One hits theaters on March 30, 2018.