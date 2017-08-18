The snow glowed white on Buell Theatre’s stage Thursday night as the Frozen musical adaptation made its world premiere in a week-long preview in Denver, Colorado before heading to Broadway in February.

Early reactions to the sold-out premiere are rolling out, and it sounds like Disney Theatrical Productions have built themselves another hit. We’ve compiled some of the Frozen on Broadway early buzz below.

Stitch Kingdom had the most comprehensive review of the Frozen musical when it opened in Denver on August 17. They described a show that got off to a rough start with some technical difficulties regarding the Olaf puppet, but goes on to be an experience that lives up to the high anticipations of adapting the beloved, hugely successful Disney animated movie.

So much to love about #frozenbroadway – Sven is awesome. @pattimurin slays as Anna. Let it Go number brought tears to my eyes. — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) August 18, 2017

Sets are amazing. Elsa's transformation is perfection. Love Is An Open Door choreography awesome. #frozenbroadway — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) August 18, 2017

no epilogue in #frozenbroadway .. ends w/reprise of Love is an Open Door, but has new meaning & feels like something movie shouldve done — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) August 18, 2017

overall, I think I still prefer Disney's staging of Hunchback. But #frozenbroadway is way more hits than misses. gets dark in second act. — Stitch Kingdom (@stitchkingdom) August 18, 2017

Stitch Kingdom also described some fun Disney and even Pixar cameos that work in the context of the show.

Some users were even more enthusiastic about Frozen, making the grand statement that it was even better than the movie, applauding the puppetry and the addition of more intimate songs for Anna and Elsa.

YOU GUYS I AM AT THE OPENING OF THE BROADWAY BOUND #Frozen AND LET ME TELL YOU IT IS BETTER THAN THE MOVIE — Elizabeth Baxley (@LizabethBaxley) August 18, 2017

The critic for Denver’s local CBS station, Greg Moody, commended the stage musical for it’s “wonderful storytelling,” “beautiful production,” and “rich music” by composers Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez.

That’s all we have for now. Reactions seem to be mostly positive as the Frozen musical continues ironing out its kinks during the preview week in Denver. As more reactions roll in, Disney continues to promote the first looks of the color-blind cast of the musical, showcasing the detailed production and costumes.

Frozen will premiere in Broadway in New York in February 2018.