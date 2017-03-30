Our own Peter Sciretta has spent the past week in Las Vegas for CinemaCon 2017, where he has been reporting on trailers, clips, and even full screenings shared by Hollywood’s biggest studios. Today, he attended 20th Century Fox’s presentation, where he saw footage from War For the Planet of the Apes, Alien: Covenant, Kingsman: The Golden Circle, Murder on the Orient Express, Red Sparrow, The Greatest Showman, and more. His thoughts, in video and written form, can be found below.

First of all, Peter sat down with Collider’s Steven Weintraub to discuss the Fox panel in detail. You can listen to their conversation in the video below.

Our Reactions to War for Apes, Alien Covenant, Kingsman 2, Greatest Showman and more #cinemacon https://t.co/Ia2oxLk8Yp — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

And now, here’s a quick rundown of the footage screened during the Fox panel, courtesy of Peter’s Twitter feed.

Captain Underpants

First off, Peter was not a fan of what he saw from Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie, DreamWorks Animation’s upcoming adaptation of Dav Pilkey’s long-running children’s book series. However, he later admitted that he enjoyed the basic look of the animation and the character designs.

Captain Underpants looks extremely stupid, if you like paying money for that sort of thing. #CinemaCon2017 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

Based on the worldwide sensation and bestselling book series, and boasting an A-list cast of comedy superstars headed by Kevin Hart and Ed Helms, DreamWorks Animation brings audiences the long-awaited global movie event, Captain Underpants: The First Epic Movie. This raucously subversive comedy for the entire family tells the story of two overly imaginative pranksters named George and Harold, who hypnotize their principal into thinking he’s a ridiculously enthusiastic, incredibly dimwitted superhero named Captain Underpants.

Snatched

The red band trailer for new comedy from director Jonathan Levine won Peter over. He was especially happy to see Goldie Hawn in a movie again.

Red band trailer for Snatched was funny. Good to see Goldie Hawn back on the big screen. She works great against @amyschumer #CinemaCon2017 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

After her boyfriend dumps her on the eve of their exotic vacation, impetuous dreamer Emily Middleton (Amy Schumer) persuades her ultra-cautious mother, Linda (Goldie Hawn) to travel with her to paradise. Polar opposites, Emily and Linda realize that working through their differences as mother and daughter – in unpredictable, hilarious fashion – is the only way to escape the wildly outrageous jungle adventure they have fallen into.

The Mountain Between Us

Although no one was sure what kind of movie it’s supposed to be (Mainstream thriller? Awards contender?), The Mountain Between Us won over the room, including Peter.

The Mountain Between Us: thrilling dramatic survival story starring Kate Winslet and Idris Elba looks promising. #CinemaCon2017 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

Stranded after a tragic plane crash, two strangers must forge a connection to survive the extreme elements of a remote snow covered mountain. When they realize help is not coming, they embark on a terrifying journey across hundreds of miles of wilderness, pushing one another to endure and igniting an unexpected attraction. The film is directed by Academy Award nominee Hany Abu-Asad and stars Academy Award winner Kate Winslet and Idris Elba.

War For the Planet of the Apes

If you saw the new trailer today, you may already be pretty excited for War For the Planet of the Apes. The character-driven clips screened at CinemaCon were also very impressive.

This might be my most anticipated film outside of Star Wars. Interaction in this clip showed the great depth in @mattreevesLA's new film. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

In War for the Planet of the Apes, the third chapter of the critically acclaimed blockbuster franchise, Caesar and his apes are forced into a deadly conflict with an army of humans led by a ruthless Colonel. After the apes suffer unimaginable losses, Caesar wrestles with his darker instincts and begins his own mythic quest to avenge his kind. As the journey finally brings them face to face, Caesar and the Colonel are pitted against each other in an epic battle that will determine the fate of both their species and the future of the planet.

Red Sparrow

Jennifer Lawrence has re-teamed with her Hunger Games director Francis Lawrence for a thriller that couldn’t be more timely (and sounds a little bit like the Black Widow movie we’re never going to get):

Red Sparrow: Jennifer Lawrence is a ballerina who suffers a career ending injury, recruited as a Russian spy. Very compelling. #Cinemacon — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

Dominika Egorova (Jennifer Lawrence) is drafted against her will to become a “sparrow,” a trained seductress in the Russian security service. Dominika learns to use her body as a weapon, but struggles to maintain her sense of self during the dehumanizing training process. Finding her power in an unfair system, she emerges as one of the program’s strongest assets. Her first target is Nate Nash (Joel Edgerton), a CIA officer who handles the agency’s most sensitive infiltration of Russian intelligence. The two young operatives fall into a spiral of attraction and deception, which threatens their careers, allegiances and the security of both countries

Kingsman: The Golden Circle

The first Kingsman movie was a pleasant surprise and from the sound of things, the sequel will follow suit. This time, the survivors of the first movie (which literally wiped out a chunk of the world’s population with its spy antics) are joined by an American spy agency. Here’s Peter’s reaction to the first footage:

Kingsman 2: trademark humor, awesome new spy technology, and glimpses at fucking awesome tentpole action. Huge applause. #CinemaCon2017 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

“Kingsman: The Secret Service” introduced the world to Kingsman – an independent, international intelligence agency operating at the highest level of discretion, whose ultimate goal is to keep the world safe. In “Kingsman: The Golden Circle,” our heroes face a new challenge. When their headquarters are destroyed and the world is held hostage, their journey leads them to the discovery of an allied spy organization in the US called Statesman, dating back to the day they were both founded. In a new adventure that tests their agents’ strength and wits to the limit, these two elite secret organizations band together to defeat a ruthless common enemy, in order to save the world, something that’s becoming a bit of a habit for Eggsy…

Murder on the Orient Express

Kenneth Branagh directing one of Agatha Christie’s most famous murder mystery stories with a deep bench of movie stars playing the many, many suspects? That sounds good…and Peter liked what he saw.

Murder On The Orient Express: beautiful in both costumes & prod design. Amazing cast, Clue-like murder mystery. Promising #CinemaCon2017 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

What starts out as a lavish train ride through Europe quickly unfolds into one of the most stylish, suspenseful and thrilling mysteries ever told. From the novel by best selling author Agatha Christie, “Murder on the Orient Express” tells the tale of thirteen strangers stranded on a train, where everyone’s a suspect. One man must race against time to solve the puzzle before the murderer strikes again. Kenneth Branagh directs and leads an all star cast including Penelope Cruz, Willem Dafoe, Judi Dench, Johnny Depp, Michelle Pfeiffer, Daisy Ridley and Josh Gad.

Alien: Covenant

We’ve seen a lot from Alien: Covenant over the past few weeks, but CinemaCon was treated to a scene explaining exactly what happened to the Engineers, the villains introduced in Prometheus. Peter was impressed by the bloody sizzle reel that followed.

This was followed by a sizzle reel playing up the sci-fi horror, and it looks fantastic. Can't wait to see Alien: Covenant. — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017

Ridley Scott returns to the universe he created, with ALIEN: COVENANT, a new chapter in his ground-breaking ALIEN franchise. The crew of the colony ship Covenant, bound for a remote planet on the far side of the galaxy, discovers what they think is an uncharted paradise, but is actually a dark, dangerous world. When they uncover a threat beyond their imagination, they must attempt a harrowing escape.

The Greatest Showman

Hugh Jackman, Zac Efron, and Rebecca Ferguson in a musical biopic about P.T. Barnum? With music from the people behind La La Land? Peter says it looks like it could be something special.

.@JohnCena The Greatest Showman: big stagey period musical which may be an award contender. The music we heard is very good. #CinemaCon2017 — Peter Sciretta (@slashfilm) March 30, 2017