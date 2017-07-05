Back in April, Disney and Lucasfilm unveiled their plans for Star Wars: Forces of Destiny, a campaign consisting of toys, animated shorts, and children’s books intended to shine a spotlight on the female characters in a galaxy far, far away. The campaign kicked off earlier this week, and we’ll be updating this article with the latest episodes of the Forces of Destiny shorts as they air so you can watch them all in one place. In the meantime, take a look at the episodes that have aired so far!



What to Expect

The shorts, which tell canonical stories set in and around major events in Star Wars lore, feature prominent characters from multiple eras of the franchise’s history. There’s Princess Leia from the original trilogy era (voiced by Shelby Young), Padmé Amidala from the prequels (voiced by The Clone Wars‘ Catherine Taber), Rey and Maz Kanata from The Force Awakens (voiced by Daisy Ridley and Lupita Nyong’o, respectively), Rogue One’s Jyn Erso (voiced by Felicity Jones), and three women from Star Wars Rebels: the Mandalorian warrior Sabine Wren (Tiya Sircar), Jedi Ahsoka Tano (Ashley Eckstein), and Twi’lek pilot Hera Syndulla (Vanessa Marshall).

And don’t be surprised if these characters begin to meet up with each other – well, the ones in which it’d make sense on the timeline, anyway. Carrie Beck, one of the executive producers of the shorts, previously described the stories like this:

One of the opportunities here was to tell the stories in between the larger moments and imagine some of the ways our characters have crossed. It’s all part of the larger swath of storytelling.

The first episode premiered on Disney’s YouTube page on Monday, July 3, 2017, and a new episode will arrive every day until July 9. On that date, the first eight episodes will air on the Disney Channel for those who haven’t been paying attention online. (But you won’t have to tune in there, because if you bookmark this page, you’ll see each of the new episodes posted below.) As for what happens after that, Lucasfilm publicist Tracy Cannobbio says more episodes on the way:

A new series of shorts will debut later in the year. :) — Tracy Cannobbio (@Tcann13) June 27, 2017

Episode 1: Sands of Jakku

Rey fends off a creature that wants to devour her new friend, BB-8.

Episode 2: BB-8 Bandits

Rey and BB-8 take off on a speeder to flee scavenger thugs who want to steal BB-8.

Episode 3: Ewok Escape

Stay tuned for the latest episodes of Forces of Destiny, which we’ll publish here as soon as they debut. What do you think of these animated adventures?