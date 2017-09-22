five fingers for marseilles clip

The western may have been born in Hollywood and built to tell tales of adventure in the untouched American landscape of the 19th century, but the genre has broadened its horizons over the years. Now, a western is more of a state of mind than a description of where a particular movie takes place.

Cast in point: the new movie Five Fingers For Marseilles, which evokes strong western vibes despite taking place in modern South Africa. Michael Matthews‘ directorial debut premiered at the Toronto International Film Festival this month and is set to play at Fantastic Fest this weekend. In the meantime, we’re pleased to debut an exclusive new clip from the film, which finds a band of righteous outlaws reuniting after 20 years to combat a new threat to their community.

Here’s the clip, which features a scene that takes full advantage of South Africa’s arid beauty to stage a scene.

This is the kind of genre film that grabs my attention at film festivals. While Matthews and screenwriter Sean Drummond are clearly borrowing concepts and imagery from more familiar Hollywood movies, the location (not to mention the use the Sesotho language) makes this look fresh and exciting and worth seeking out.

Here’s the official trailer for Five Fingers For Marseilles:

The film stars Vuyo Dabula, Hamilton Dhlamini, Zethu Dlomo, Kenneth Nkosi, Mduduzi Mabaso, Aubrey Poolo, Lizwi Vilakazi, Warren Masemola, Dean Fourie, Anthony Oseyemi, Brendon Daniels, Jerry Mofokeng, Toka Mtabane, Vuyo Novokoza, Ntsika Tiyo, Sibusiso Bottoman, Abongile Sithole, and Qhawe Soroshi. Here’s the synopsis: