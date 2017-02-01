Most movies about teachers are meant to be inspirational in some way. Some new teacher comes in and has to figure out how to reach some troubled youth. But every now and then comes a comedy that just lets the people who get paid far too little to deal with far too much bullshit cut loose. Fist Fight is trying to be one of those comedies.

In one of the most peculiar comedy match-ups, Ice Cube and Charlie Day star in this comedy about two teachers who are about to come to blows. After high school English teacher Mr. Campbell (Day) crosses his rough and tough colleague Mr. Strickland (Cube), it results in the latter teacher being fired. So the only logical thing to do is for Mr. Strickland to challenge Mr. Campbell to a fight in the parking lot. And this fight isn’t the only inappropriate thing about to happen on school grounds. You’ll see what I mean when when you watch the Fist Fight red band trailer.

This will undoubtedly have appeal to some of the teachers out there who are eager to go wild and hear characters say the things they could never get away with saying in a school. There are several teacher friends I know who are excited to see what this movie holds, just based on the premise alone.

Honestly, there’s nothing about this that looks all that great. Not even Ice Cube saying “fuck da police” comes off well in this trailer. The premise not only feels flimsy, but it just feels like an excuse to have teacher characters who are vulgar and raunchy. There might be some fun to be had, but I’m not really sold yet. At the very least, the supporting cast does offer some hope as it includes Tracy Morgan, Christina Hendricks, Jillian Bell and Kumail Nanjiani.

Television director Richie Keen (It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia, The Goldbergs) directs Fist Fight, written by future Wedding Crashers 2 scribes Evan Susser and Van Robichaux, and the movie hits theaters on February 17.