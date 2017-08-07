He’s no Keira Knightley, but Josh Brolin does look plenty proud as Cable in the upcoming Deadpool 2.

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool marketing machine extraordinaire, posted two first looks at a heavily scarred and cybernetically enhanced Josh Brolin as Cable on his Twitter. And true to form, he threw in a “premium Cable” joke too.

Just like Reynolds’ previous posts of Zazie Beetz as Domino last week, the Deadpool actor dropped a whopping two photos of Brolin’s Cable: one close-up of Brolin holding a finger up to his mouth and shushing the audience as his cyborg eye glows yellow, the second a full body shot where we can see Cable’s machine arm and machine gun, as well as a beat up teddy bear he carries on his person.

“We all have that one, grumpy, heavily armed Uncle from the future,” Reynolds wrote in the caption for the close-up shot.

Brolin has been beefing up for the role of Cable in 2018’s Deadpool 2, the sequel to 2016’s surprise hit Deadpool, which starred Reynolds as Wade Wilson, a foul-mouthed, self-aware superhero. In the closing credits of Deadpool, Wade promised that Deadpool’s infamous buddy Cable would appear in the sequel and be played by Keira Knightley, in a riff off on the after-credits bumper in Ferris Bueller’s Day Off. Knightley was busy I guess, and Brolin got cast in the part instead. Since then, he has expressed excitement for the role, posting several pictures of himself working out for the part — and promoting active wear. Hey, he can multitask!

In the comics, Cable is a fellow mercenary descended from Scott Summers and a Jean Grey clone, but his backstory may change for the film. Brolin’s Cable is a time traveling soldier described as being “in many ways the opposite of Deadpool.” In other words, he could be the stoic foil Reynolds’ wisecracking superhero demands.

Cable is an adversary-turned-buddy to Deadpool, first crossing paths with the Merc with a Mouth when Deadpool was tasked with assassinating him. Cable and Deadpool were soon paired together in an extremely popular comic book series and eventually became members of the X-Force, a strike team of mutants with a harsher edge than the regular X-Men.

Reynolds has promised that Deadpool 2 will lay the groundwork for an X-Force movie, and with essential members like Cable and Domino already a part of the Deadpool sequel, it seems like we’re not long for it.

Deadpool 2 is set to hit theaters June 1, 2018.