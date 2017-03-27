“You’re the first of your kind,” Juliette Binoche‘s Dr. Ouelet tells Scarlett Johansson‘s human-cyborg hybrid, Major, in the final trailer for Ghost in the Shell. We saved you, and now you save others.”

But Major finds out that her existence is a lie, and goes rogue against the organization that gave her that cyborg body in the recently released trailer for the live-action adaptation. See the trailer below.

The Major fights cyber criminals and terrorists as the head of task force Section 9, aided by a cybernetic body that gifts her with enhanced abilities — such as the ability to essentially become invisible as seen in the first scene in the trailer — and fighting prowess. Operating under the belief that she was saved from death by the organization that gave her the body, she gladly does her duty, until she meets Kuze (Michael Pitt), the first cyborg-human hybrid.

In a new scene from the trailer, Major discovers a mass grave of abandoned bodies and parts like her own, causing her to question, “How many were there before me?” Realizing that her life was a sham, Major goes rogue, fighting to unearth the greater conspiracy that lies beneath the artificial intelligence technology. Major is aided in her fight for the truth by her second-in-command Batou (Pilou Asbæk), who, in the trailer, is the only one who earns her trust.

See the official synopsis:

Based on the internationally-acclaimed sci-fi property, “GHOST IN THE SHELL” follows the Major, a special ops, one-of-a-kind human-cyborg hybrid, who leads the elite task force Section 9. Devoted to stopping the most dangerous criminals and extremists, Section 9 is faced with an enemy whose singular goal is to wipe out Hanka Robotic’s advancements in cyber technology.

This final trailer is the latest in a series of clips released in the past few weeks to promote Rupert Sanders‘ live-action adaptation of the popular anime series. It is the first in a series of Hollywood anime adaptations, but not the last to be hit by controversies surrounding “whitewashing.”

But with the cast rounded out by Japanese actors such as Takeshi Kitano and Rila Fukushima, we’ll see if Ghost in the Shell will prove those controversies wrong this weekend.

Ghost in the Shell hits theaters March 31, 2017.