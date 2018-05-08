/Filmcast Ep. 466 – Tully

Posted on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 by David Chen

David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody’s newest collaboration about adulthood, Tully.

Shownotes:

What We’ve Been Watching

David: Arrested Development Season 4 Remix – Fateful Consequences

Devindra: Manhunt, Anon, Psychokinesis, Howard’s End (on Starz)

Jeff: The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, James Acaster: Repertoire

Featured Review

Tully

Credits: