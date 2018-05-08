/Filmcast Ep. 466 – Tully
Posted on Tuesday, May 8th, 2018 by David Chen
David, Devindra, and Jeff discuss Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody’s newest collaboration about adulthood, Tully.
Shownotes:
What We’ve Been Watching
David: Arrested Development Season 4 Remix – Fateful Consequences
Devindra: Manhunt, Anon, Psychokinesis, Howard’s End (on Starz)
Jeff: The Zen Diaries of Garry Shandling, James Acaster: Repertoire
Featured Review
Tully
