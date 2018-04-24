/Filmcast Ep. 464 – Wild, Wild Country

Posted on Tuesday, April 24th, 2018 by

wild wild country trailer

David and Jeff discuss David’s European honeymoon, and Jeff reveals what it’s like to become a meme. Then, they dive into the provocative Netflix docuseries Wild, Wild Country.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.

Download the episode or listen/subscribe below:

Before Dark:
David: European honeymoon
Jeff: The tweet heard around the world

Featured review:
Wild, Wild Country

Credits

  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com, clicking on the /Filmcast tab, and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!

Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

Tags

slashfilmcast, The Show

Featured Posts







/Film

Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.