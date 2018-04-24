/Filmcast Ep. 464 – Wild, Wild Country

David and Jeff discuss David’s European honeymoon, and Jeff reveals what it’s like to become a meme. Then, they dive into the provocative Netflix docuseries Wild, Wild Country.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, follow us on Twitter or like us on Facebook.



Download the episode or listen/subscribe below:

Before Dark:

David: European honeymoon

Jeff: The tweet heard around the world

Featured review:

Wild, Wild Country

Credits