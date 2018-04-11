/Filmcast Ep. 462 – A Quiet Place

Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss Emily Blunt’s latest film, A Quiet Place.

What We’ve Been Watching:

Devindra: Counterpart, Killing Eve, Santa Clarita Diet, Raw

Kristy: Ghost Stories, Gravity Falls

Jeff: WrestleMania, Blockers, Sneaky Pete

Featured review:

A Quiet Place

