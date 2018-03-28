/Filmcast Ep. 460 – Pacific Rim Uprising
Posted on Wednesday, March 28th, 2018 by David Chen
David, Devindra, Jeff, and Kristy discuss a movie where gigantic robots fight gigantic monsters and stuff. Also, Jeff talks Tomb Raider and Kristy shares thoughts on Wes Anderson’s latest.
What We’ve Been Watching:
Jeff: Tomb Raider
Kristy: Unsane, Isle of Dogs
Featured review:
Pacific Rim Uprising
Credits
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
