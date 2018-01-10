/Filmcast Ep. 449 – I, Tonya
Posted on Wednesday, January 10th, 2018 by David Chen
This week on the /Filmcast, with Devindra at CES, David and Jeff are joined by David’s fiancee to discuss the Golden Globes and delve into the veracity of I, Tonya.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now in Browser:
SHOWNOTES
- Top 10 post-mortem
- Golden Globes
- I, Tonya
- Spoilers (1:05:40)
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com/filmcast/ and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!