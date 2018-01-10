/Filmcast Ep. 449 – I, Tonya

This week on the /Filmcast, with Devindra at CES, David and Jeff are joined by David’s fiancee to discuss the Golden Globes and delve into the veracity of I, Tonya. 

SHOWNOTES

  • Top 10 post-mortem
  • Golden Globes
Featured review: (40:00)
  • I, Tonya
  • Spoilers (1:05:40)
