/Filmcast Ep. 448 – The Top 10 Films of 2017

David, Devindra, and Jeff count down their top 10 films of 2017. Be sure to read more about the state of the film industry (including the summer box office), and the original NYTimes and New Yorker pieces on Harvey Weinstein. Thanks for a great year, everyone.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Play Now in Browser:





Jeff’s Top 10

Three Billboards Outiside Ebbing Missouri The Last Jedi I Don’t Feel at Home In This World Anymore Phantom Thread Molly’s Game The Meyerowitz Stories Get Out The Big Sick Lady Bird mother!

Devindra’s Top 10

Get Out The Florida Project Blade Runner 2049 Call Me By Your Name The Big Sick Phantom Thread Lady Bird Logan The Last Jedi Dunkirk

Dave’s Top 10