/Filmcast Ep. 448 – The Top 10 Films of 2017
Posted on Tuesday, January 2nd, 2018 by David Chen
David, Devindra, and Jeff count down their top 10 films of 2017. Be sure to read more about the state of the film industry (including the summer box office), and the original NYTimes and New Yorker pieces on Harvey Weinstein. Thanks for a great year, everyone.
Jeff’s Top 10
- Three Billboards Outiside Ebbing Missouri
- The Last Jedi
- I Don’t Feel at Home In This World Anymore
- Phantom Thread
- Molly’s Game
- The Meyerowitz Stories
- Get Out
- The Big Sick
- Lady Bird
- mother!
Devindra’s Top 10
- Get Out
- The Florida Project
- Blade Runner 2049
- Call Me By Your Name
- The Big Sick
- Phantom Thread
- Lady Bird
- Logan
- The Last Jedi
- Dunkirk
Dave’s Top 10
- Get Out
- I, Tonya
- Blade Runner 2049
- Your Name.
- Dunkirk
- The Big Sick
- Lady Bird
- Logan
- The Florida Project
- mother!