/Filmcast Ep. 447 – The Post

This week on the /Filmcast, David, Jeff, and Devindra catch up on all they’ve been watching recently, discuss the shockingly good I, Tonya, praise the longevity of Terminator 2 on home video, and debate the merits of Alexander Payne’s Downsizing. 

SHOWNOTES

  • TLJ thoughts
  • Terminator 2 4K UHD
  • Rental windows
What We’ve Been Watching (32:45)
  • Jeff: I, Tonya, Downsizing, Molly’s Game
  • Devindra: Bright, Beyond Skyline, Halt and Catch Fire S4, Ash vs. Evil Dead
  • David: Wind River, Ozark Season 1, The Beginning
Featured review: (1:11:00)
  • The Post
