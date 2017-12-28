/Filmcast Ep. 447 – The Post

This week on the /Filmcast, David, Jeff, and Devindra catch up on all they’ve been watching recently, discuss the shockingly good I, Tonya, praise the longevity of Terminator 2 on home video, and debate the merits of Alexander Payne’s Downsizing.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Play Now in Browser:



SHOWNOTES

TLJ thoughts

Terminator 2 4K UHD

Rental windows

What We’ve Been Watching (32:45) Jeff: I, Tonya, Downsizing, Molly’s Game

Devindra: Bright, Beyond Skyline, Halt and Catch Fire S4, Ash vs. Evil Dead

David: Wind River, Ozark Season 1, The Beginning

Featured review: (1:11:00)