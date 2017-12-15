/Filmcast Ep. 446 – Star Wars: The Last Jedi

This week, David returns to the /Filmcast, along with Devindra, Jeff, and Peter, to discuss the new Rian Johnson film, Star Wars: The Last Jedi. Be sure to check out Slashfilm Daily at daily.slashfilm.com.

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!



Download or Play Now in your Browser:

SHOWNOTES

Intro

Featured review: (5:45)