/Filmcast Ep. 445 – The Shape of Water (GUEST: Kristy Puchko from Riot Material)
Posted on Wednesday, December 13th, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
Devindra and Jeff team up with Kristy Puchko to figure out The Shape of Water. Also, they discuss Netflix’s Voyeur and Godless, and Jeff discovers the wonders of Toast of London.
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- Krist : Voyeur
- Jeff: Toast of London
- Devindra: Mosaic , Godless
- The Shape of Water
- SPOILERS (55:26)
