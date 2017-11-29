Devindra and Jeff join up with Remezcla’s Vanessa Erazo to review Pixar’s Coco. Also, they chat about Spike Lee’s Netflix TV series, She’s Gotta Have It, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread.

SHOWNOTES

Intro

What We’ve Been Watching (00:50)

Devindra: Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, She’s Gotta Have It

Jeff: The Phantom Thread

/Film Court (16:55)

Featured review: (28:17)