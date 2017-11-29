Pixar's Coco Photo

Devindra and Jeff join up with Remezcla’s Vanessa Erazo to review Pixar’s Coco. Also, they chat about Spike Lee’s Netflix TV series, She’s Gotta Have It, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread.

SHOWNOTES

  • Intro
What We’ve Been Watching (00:50)
  • Devindra: Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, She’s Gotta Have It
  • Jeff: The Phantom Thread
/Film Court (16:55)
Featured review: (28:17)
  • Coco
  • SPOILERS (1:03:40)
Credits
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
