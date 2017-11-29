/Filmcast Ep. 443 – Coco (GUEST: Vanessa Erazo from Remezcla)
Posted on Wednesday, November 29th, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
Devindra and Jeff join up with Remezcla’s Vanessa Erazo to review Pixar’s Coco. Also, they chat about Spike Lee’s Netflix TV series, She’s Gotta Have It, and Paul Thomas Anderson’s The Phantom Thread.
You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!
Download or Play Now in your Browser:
Subscribe to the /Filmcast:
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- Devindra: Lady Bird, Darkest Hour, She’s Gotta Have It
- Jeff: The Phantom Thread
- Coco
- SPOILERS (1:03:40)
- Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
- If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
- Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
- You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com/filmcast/ and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!