/Filmcast Ep. 441 – Thor: Ragnarok
Posted on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
Devindra and Jeff join up with Brad Oman (AKA Ethan Anderton) from Slashfilm to review Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. They also chat about finishing Stranger Things 2, and the fallout from Disney’s blackout of LA Times’ reviewers.
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- Devindra: Last Flag Flying
- Brad: Stranger Things 2
- Disney relents from LA Times blackout
- Report: Disney buying Fox?
- Brian Michael Bendis leaves Marvel for DC (and what they means for movies)
- Thor: Ragnarok
- SPOILERS (57:16)
