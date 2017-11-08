/Filmcast Ep. 441 – Thor: Ragnarok

Posted on Wednesday, November 8th, 2017 by

thor ragnarok

Devindra and Jeff join up with Brad Oman (AKA Ethan Anderton) from Slashfilm to review Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. They also chat about finishing Stranger Things 2, and the fallout from Disney’s blackout of LA Times’ reviewers.

SHOWNOTES

What We’ve Been Watching (01:25)
  • Devindra: Last Flag Flying
  • Brad: Stranger Things 2
Film news (23:50)
Featured review: (40:40)
  • Thor: Ragnarok
  • SPOILERS (57:16)
  • Our sponsors this week are Hello Fresh and Bombfell.
  • Visit hellofresh.com and use promo code “Filmcast30” for $30 off your first week of deliveries.
  • Visit bombfell.com/filmcast to get $25 off your purchase.
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
