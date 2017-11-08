/Filmcast Ep. 441 – Thor: Ragnarok

Devindra and Jeff join up with Brad Oman (AKA Ethan Anderton) from Slashfilm to review Taika Waititi’s Thor: Ragnarok. They also chat about finishing Stranger Things 2, and the fallout from Disney’s blackout of LA Times’ reviewers.

SHOWNOTES

Intro

What We’ve Been Watching (01:25)

Devindra: Last Flag Flying

Brad: Stranger Things 2

Film news (23:50)

Featured review: (40:40)