/Filmcast Ep. 440 – Brawl in Cell Block 99

Devindra and Jeff dive into Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler’s latest brutal genre mash-up, Brawl in Cell Block 99. And they confront an important /Filmcourt entry: the case of a dog in the theater!

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!

Download or Play Now in your Browser:



Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

Intro

What We’ve Been Watching (01:10)

Devindra: Stranger Things 2, The Killing of a Sacred Deer

Jeff: World Series /Filmcourt (12:12)

Film news (23:50)

Featured review: (30:36)