/Filmcast Ep. 440 – Brawl in Cell Block 99
Posted on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 by Devindra Hardawar
Devindra and Jeff dive into Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler’s latest brutal genre mash-up, Brawl in Cell Block 99. And they confront an important /Filmcourt entry: the case of a dog in the theater!
SHOWNOTES
- Intro
- Devindra: Stranger Things 2, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
- Jeff: World Series
- Brawl in Cell Block 99
- SPOILERS (45:20)
