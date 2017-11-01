/Filmcast Ep. 440 – Brawl in Cell Block 99

Posted on Wednesday, November 1st, 2017 by

Brawl in Cell Block 99 Review

Devindra and Jeff dive into Bone Tomahawk director S. Craig Zahler’s latest brutal genre mash-up, Brawl in Cell Block 99. And they confront an important /Filmcourt entry: the case of a dog in the theater!

You can always e-mail us at slashfilmcast(AT)gmail(DOT)com, or call and leave a voicemail at 781-583-1993. Also, like us on Facebook!

Download or Play Now in your Browser:

Subscribe to the /Filmcast:

SHOWNOTES

  • Intro
What We’ve Been Watching (01:10)
  • Devindra: Stranger Things 2, The Killing of a Sacred Deer
  • Jeff: World Series
/Filmcourt (12:12)
Film news (23:50)
Featured review: (30:36)
  • Brawl in Cell Block 99
  • SPOILERS (45:20)
Credits
  • Our music sometimes comes from the work of Adam Warrock. You can download our theme song here. Our Slashfilmcourt music comes from Simonmharris.com. Our spoiler bumper comes from filmmaker Kyle Hillinger.
  • If you’d like advertise with us or sponsor us, please e-mail slashfilmcast@gmail.com.
  • Contact us at our voicemail number: 781-583-1993
  • You can donate and support the /Filmcast by going to slashfilm.com and clicking on the sidebar “Donate” links! Thanks to all our donors this week!
Cool Posts From Around the Web:

Comment Now! 

Related Posts

    Tags

    slashfilmcast, The Show

    Featured Posts







    /Film

    Copyright © 2005-2016 /Film. Privacy Policy. Web design by Pro Blog Design. Logo Concept by: Illumination Ink

    All names, trademarks and images are copyright their respective owners. Affiliate links used when available.